No Matter How Much A Woman Earns, She Can Never Be Head Of The Family: Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says no matter how much a woman earns, she can never be the head of the family.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that God’s created the family order such that the man becomes the head.

He wrote: “Dear wives, wanting to dominate your husband doesn’t make you strong. It makes you a closet dominatrix. God created a family order. The man is the head of the home. The woman, no matter how strong she is, or how much she earns, is never the head!”