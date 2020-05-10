No Matter What The Devil Does, Heaven Never Stops Jubilating – Mercy Eke

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy Eke also known as Mercilicious has come out to tell her fans that no matter what the devil does, heaven would always win.

She made the comment via her official Twitter handle on Sunday, 10th May.

The reality TV star and lover, Ike are currently running a love show on cable TV that focuses on their love life.

She wrote:

No matter what the devil does, heaven never stops jubilating… Don’t ever forget that #AMMercyAndIke #AMMercyIkeXMaggi