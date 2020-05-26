“No Matter What You Are Going Through, There Is A Lot In Store For You”, Mercy Encourages Fans

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke has come out to advise people going through depression.

The reality TV star in her advised says no matter what anybody may be going through, suicide is never an option.

She made this known via a post on her official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 26th May.

She wrote: “No matter what you are going through, there is a lot in store for you… Suicide is never an option… I Don’t know who needs to hear this 👂 but I am glad you saw this, and I hope 🙏 it gives you a new dimension to life❤️ hold on glory is coming.”