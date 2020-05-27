‘No Race Is Superior’ – Mercy Eke Reacts To Death Of Unarmed Black Man In US

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke has reacted to the now-trending news of a black man who died after he was brutally abused by some white policemen.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she pointed out that no human is superior to the other and expressed that she wishes the relevant authorities act fast.

She wrote: “What African Americans go through in the u.s is so appalling, no human deserves to be treated in this manner… I just hope the authorities over there act on all this madness going on💔 every human is equal, no race is superior.”