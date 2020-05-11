Nobody Can Stop A Woman Touched By God, Mercy Brags

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy Eke also known as Mercy Lambo has come out to brag that nobody can stop a woman who is touched by God.
The self-styled queen of highlights further stated that her ambition is legendary.
Read Also: ‘You Will Deliver Like The Hebrew Women’ –Toyin Abraham, Tonto Dikeh, Others Pray For Pregnant Mercy Johnson
The reality TV star made this known via a tweet she sent out on her official Twitter handle on Monday, 11th May.
See what she tweeted below:
Nobody can stop a woman touched by God, the ambition is legendary…🙌✍ #MercyEkeXClassicUSA
Nobody can stop a woman touched by God, the ambition is legendary…🙌✍ #MercyEkeXClassicUSA
— Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) May 11, 2020