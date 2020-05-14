‘Nobody Investigates Your Poverty’ – Tony OneWeek Reacts To Probe Of E-Money’s Wealth

Nigerian musician, Tony Oneweek has reacted after Adamu Mohammed, Inspector General of Police ordered the probe of E-Money and withdrew his police escorts.

Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, is a businessman, the CEO of 5 Star Music, and also the brother of singer Kcee.

Reacting to his probe, Tony shared an old photo of E-Money and Kcee at a time when they were still young.

Sharing their photo, he wrote in part: “Nigeria sef. When E-Money and his elder brother Kaycee Limpopo were in the street, police didn’t investigate him oooo. Now he is rich, they want to investigate his wealth…”

See Post Here: