Nobody Is Lying To Buhari, Hunger Virus Is Deadly: Maduagwu Replies Hilda Dokubo

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has come out to reply actress Hilda Dokubo that nobody is lying to president Muhammadu Buhari about the pandemic in the country.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said hunger virus is more deadlier than the pandemic currently ravaging the nation.

He further stated that a sick person can be treated but it would take the grace of God for an ailing economy to recover.

He wrote:

@hildadokubo Nollywood has allegedly lost over 300 million Naira during this covid19 lockdown in Nigeria… 🎬🎬Before we come out on social media, lets put ourselves in the shoe of others, there is nothing more sinister than hunger virus, 🍔#coronavirus patient can still recover after treatment, 💊but it will take a miracle for a #country like #Nigeria to recover from economic woe especially during a time when the crude oil price is falling. ✈️Dear #Hildadokubo, let us fear God oh, just recently, one of the leading banks in Nigeria allegedly plans to sack 75% of its workers, 🙈and many more companies will do same in the coming days, right now, 90% of Governors are allegedly planning to reduce the 30K minimum wage for workers in their state in view of the current global economic challenge, 👽imagine the hardship millions of small business owners are passing through during this lockdown, 🤷‍♂️and you are allegedly criticizing the President for doing the right thing, abeg, how many Nigerian family did you feed during the lockdown?