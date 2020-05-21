Nollywood Actor Allegedly Stab Co-tenant To Death Over Electricity Bill

Nollywood actor, Temitayo Ogunbusola, has allegedly stabbed his neighbour, Oladotun Osho, to death following a disagreement over the payment of electricity bill.

Tribune reports that the incident reportedly took place on Sunday at No. 4 Sebil Kazeem Street in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

Also Read: Nollywood Actress, Emilia Dike Slumps, Dies In Enugu

Temitayo was said to have been beaten to a pulp by a mob before the intervention of policemen from the Ikotun Police Station.

The remains of the victim were deposited in a morgue for autopsy.

The spokesman of Lagos Police Command, Bala Elkana, while speaking on the death over electricity bill, said that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as he was discharged from the hospital.