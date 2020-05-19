Nollywood Actor Razaq, Wife Owooniran Welcome Baby Boy

Nollywood actor Razaq Owooniran has welcomed a new baby.

The actor who is well known in the Yoruba movie sector welcomed a baby oy with his wife and has since taken to social media to share the good news.

Sharing a photo of the newborn, he wrote; ”It’s a bouncing baby boy from my wife, to God be d glory.”

He has since been flooded with congratulatory messages as both friends and family have taken to his IG comment section to celebrate him and his wife