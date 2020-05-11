Nollywood Actress, Chizoba Boye, Dies At 52

The entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning as veteran actress, Chizoba Boye has died after a brief illness.
The motion picture industry in Nigeria made broke the sad news on Monday, 11th May.
The deceased is the wife of veteran filmmaker, Sam Boye, who was a regular face on television series, ‘Tinsel.’
They recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary before death struck.
Late Chizoba, a strong advocate for Nollywood Igbo, would be remembered for her pioneering role in ‘Living in Bondage,’ ‘Checkmate,’ ‘Scandals’ among others.