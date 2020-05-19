Nollywood Actress Lynda Clems Welcomes Baby With Husband

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Lynda Clems has welcomed a baby to the world with her husband.

The actress shared on her social media, some photos of her and her newborn, with her husband right by her side.

Taking to Instagram, the actress also expressed her gratitude to God for the safe delivery of her child.

READ ALSO – Actress Yewande Adekoya Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Husband (Photo)

Sharing photos of her with her baby bump, and videos from the hospital, the actress simply wrote: “Faithful God🙏🏿”

See Photos Here:

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAVwOSJJACE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link