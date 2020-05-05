Nollywood Actress Regina Chukwu Celebrates Daughter On Her 20th Birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu, has taken to social media to celebrate her first daughter, Ifoma, as she turned 20 on Tuesday.

Sharing a beautiful photo of her daughter, the actress wrote;

“Happy 20th birthday to my 1st daughter, my sweetest IFOMA CHUKWU. Hey dear ifyGenGen we have indeed come a long way and now you 20 and an undergraduate wow! It’s been God all the way.

Thanks for always ready to jump anytime I call, thanks for been so sweet and understanding to your younger ones, thanks for always wanting to do better, thanks for taking education VERY serious… thanks for always making me proud. @e4ma___ since the day you came into my life you have been nothing but a very considerate child and yes I will always be here for you my own darling daughter God bless you my baby”

See her full post below: