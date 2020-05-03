Nollywood Actress, Ronke Odusanya Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photo

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Ronke Odunsanya
Actress Ronke Odunsanya

Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya has taken to her Instagram page to share a lovely photo as she celebrates her birthday.

The actress also penned an appreciation message to God which reads;

“+ 1 today 🎂 .. ❤ I’m indeed humbled by your outpouring of love today. I’m grateful to God for life.

Within the last year, God gave me a beautiful daughter, Fife. God has been God.

If I’ve not replied your message, please know I appreciate you.”

Fans and other celebrities have trooped to her comment section to join the actress as she celebrates her special day.

See the full post below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

