Nollywood Actress, Ronke Odusanya Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photo

Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya has taken to her Instagram page to share a lovely photo as she celebrates her birthday.

The actress also penned an appreciation message to God which reads;

“+ 1 today 🎂 .. ❤ I’m indeed humbled by your outpouring of love today. I’m grateful to God for life.

Within the last year, God gave me a beautiful daughter, Fife. God has been God.

If I’ve not replied your message, please know I appreciate you.”

Fans and other celebrities have trooped to her comment section to join the actress as she celebrates her special day.

See the full post below: