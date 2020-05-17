Nollywood Actress Uche Ogbodo Releases Beautiful New Photos As She Turns 34

Nollywood Actress, Uche Ogbodo is today celebrating her 34th birthday and has taken to social media to release stunning photos of herself.

Rocking a multi-colored wig in her photos, Ogbodo penned a short but sweet birthday message to herself in one of the photos. It read;

”In one post, the actress wrote: ‘I Am Awestruck All Day On How God Continues To Preserve Me. It is Almost like there is A Greater Assignment.

”I can feel It Deep down In my Bones that I am Here for Something Great. And It definitely Won’t make Sense If His Words don’t Come to Fulfillment. God! Thank you for yet another Life, it is not over until it’s Over!

”I am alive, Healthy, and Blessed. Happy Birthday Goddess.”