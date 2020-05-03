Not Everyone Deserves My Energy, Adesuwa Explains

Nollywood actress, Adesuwa Etomi Wellington has declared that not everyone or every topic deserves her energy.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle on Saturday, the screen diva stated that she has learnt to be quieter as she grows older.

She added that her reasons for staying quiet are not because she lacks what to say but because not everyone/every topic deserves her energy.

She wrote, “The older I’ve gotten, the quieter I’ve become. Not for lack of what to say but from the realisation that not everyone/every topic deserves my energy.”