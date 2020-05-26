Popular Nigerian singer and Bayelsa native Timi Dakolo took to social media to pen a message for his 2 million Instagram followers.

The 39-year-old talented songwriter and singer has advised fans on the advantages of not being indebted to anyone.

On Twitter, the singer mentioned that owing anyone is a liability that everyone should avoid.

Recall earlier that the singer mentioned that he had many unreleased songs as he also shared details as it concerns his record label.

Sharing on Twitter, Dakolo wrote: ‘Not owing anybody is a big asset’

See His Post Here: