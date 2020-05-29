NSCDC, NCDC, NDDC Are Parastatals Designed For Corruption: Olunloyo

Popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has shared her interest in being Nigeria’s president someday.

The journalist, on Twitter, shared some things she would be doing to fight corruption if she becomes Nigeria’s president.

According to Kemi, some government parastatals are designed for corruption and her mission would be to dissolve them.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote: “NSCDC, @NCDCgov NDDC all these sound-alike parastatals designed for corruption. Let me become president and you will see them DISSOLVED. Keep confusing the masses.”

