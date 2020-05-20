NURTW Boss, Koko Zaria Clocks 50

NURTW boss cum actor Kokozaria is a year older today. The transport boss clocks 50.

He has since taken to his IG page to pen a lengthy birthday message for himself to accelerate the new year writing;

”Wow! What a surprise! Today we are going to have a great party because I know some awesome person who has a birthday. This great person is ready to invite all the friends and dance all night. Guess who this person is? Happy birthday to me.💋💋💎❤️❤️🍭💫🍇

”A new year of life is a priceless blessing, so I pray to God today with thanks and wish more happy years to come. I hope that my closest people will share with me this day in the warm and friendly atmosphereWine is getting better over the years, a man is getting wiser over the years. I get older today, but this is the reason for the happiness, not sadness. I’m so thankful for these years of life and these people who surround me. Let there be new beautiful moments and days of inspiration.

”Today is my birthday, and I’m ready for new adventures of this new year of life. I want to wish myself to spend this year in beautiful places with my beloved people. I wish myself never to miss bright moments of life, and never lose the days in sadness. Happy birthday to me once again.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAYzoNlDeBr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link