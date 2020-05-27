OAP Dotun Apologises To Jude Okoye Over Cynthia Morgan’s Saga

Popular OAP, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode commonly referred to as Do2dTun has apologized for his initial reaction to the Cynthia Morgan and Jude Okoye saga.

Initially, when Cynthia granted an interview to share her side of the story, Dotun slammed Jude Okoye and said what he did to the dancehall artiste is “sheer wickedness.”

However, after Jude Okoye spoke out and Cynthia’s former manager Joy Tongo shared a copy of Cynthia Morgan’s contract with Northside Entertainment, Dotun apologized for his initial reaction.

See his tweets below:

I have been in the Nigerian entertainment industry since 2004 and if there is anything the past couple of days have taught me, it is the importance of taking all sides of the story into consideration before forming an opinion (1) — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) May 26, 2020

On the Cynthia Morgan story, I have taken notes from both Parties concerned & I can only say that I have been hasty in publicly forming an opinion (2) — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) May 26, 2020

As one that has experienced the growth of the industry, I am without doubt that we will continue to improve on the conduct of business and the regard for the rule of law (3) 🙏🏾 — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) May 26, 2020