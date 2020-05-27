OAP Dotun Apologises To Jude Okoye Over Cynthia Morgan’s Saga

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
OAP Dotun
OAP Dotun

Popular OAP, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode commonly referred to as Do2dTun has apologized for his initial reaction to the Cynthia Morgan and Jude Okoye saga.

Initially, when Cynthia granted an interview to share her side of the story, Dotun slammed Jude Okoye and said what he did to the dancehall artiste is “sheer wickedness.”

However, after Jude Okoye spoke out and Cynthia’s former manager Joy Tongo shared a copy of Cynthia Morgan’s contract with Northside Entertainment, Dotun apologized for his initial reaction.

See his tweets below:

