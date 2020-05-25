OAP Gbemi Reacts To Jude Okoye And Cynthia Morgan Fallout

Popular Radio Personality Gbemi has also joined the social conversation centred on Jude Okoye and Cynthia Morgan’s contract saga.

Recall that Cynthia Morgan had disclosed how she went into depression after things went south for her when she signed a contract with Jude Okoye’s Northside Entertainment.

On Twitter, the media personality stated that people who can’t let go of N5k are asking record labels being owed millions to “just forgive and forget“.

READ ALSO – OAP Gbemi Speaks On Taking Matters In One’s Hand

Gbemi also advised people going into any contract-signing deal to get good lawyers.

See Her Post Here: