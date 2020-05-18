Oba Of Benin Welcomes First Child On Throne

On Monday, the Oba of Benin, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II announced the birth of a baby boy into the Benin royal family.

This is coming three and a half years after his installation as the monarch of Benin. The traditional ruler was installed on October 20, 2016.

The news was disclosed to the public during a press briefing at the palace of the Benin monarch by the Iyase of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe.

The Oba, while thanking God and the ancestors for the newborn baby, said mother and baby are alive, hale and healthy.

He congratulated the Queen, Her Royal Highness, Queen Iyayota, for her safe delivery and prayed that this happy occasion should birth more blessings for her, the palace and for the entire Benin Kingdom.

“By the grace of the almighty God and the benevolence of our ancestors, the Benin Traditional Council on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin and the Royal Palace of Benin Kingdom, joyfully wish to announce that Her Royal Highness, Queen Iyayota of Benin Kingdom has been delivered of a bouncing baby boy, the statement read in parts.”