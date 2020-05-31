Obasanjo Presidential Library Lays Off Staff, Blames Covid-19

A new report has indicated that the popular Obasanjo presidential library has sent some of its staffs home amid lack of business activities as a result of the novel coronavirus.

A letter signed by its head of human resources, administration and procurement, Olanike Ogunleye said the move becomes necessary as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has taken a toll on businesses.

The letter reads in part:

“As you are aware, the current COVID-19 pandemic has had a toll on all our business significantly. This has resulted in making some difficult business decisions,” the letter read.

“Due to this situation, we regret to inform you that your employment will be put on hold until further notice.

“This temporary cessation is effective from May 31, 2020, and until business picks up and you are recalled back to work, please note that you are not eligible for any payment during this period of cessation.

“You are to hand over all company properties in your possession to the human resource department, who shall do a confirmation of the exit clearance process before your final entitlements (if any) would be paid.”