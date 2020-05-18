Obaseki Congratulates Oba Of Benin On Birth Of New Prince

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has congratulated the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II on welcoming a bouncing baby boy on Monday.

Recall that on Monday, the Benin palace announced that Queen Iyayota of Benin gave birth to a son; the first child of the traditional monarch since he ascended the throne in 2016.

Reacting to this development, in a statement, Governor Obaseki welcomed the addition to the Benin Royalty.

Governor Obaseki pointed out that people of Edo rejoice with the Oba and the palace on this joyous occasion.