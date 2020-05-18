Obaseki Congratulates Oba Of Benin On Birth Of New Prince

Olayemi Oladotun
Governor Obaseki
The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has congratulated the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II on welcoming a bouncing baby boy on Monday.

Recall that on Monday, the Benin palace announced that Queen Iyayota of Benin gave birth to a son; the first child of the traditional monarch since he ascended the throne in 2016.

Reacting to this development, in a statement, Governor Obaseki welcomed the addition to the Benin Royalty.

Governor Obaseki pointed out that people of Edo rejoice with the Oba and the palace on this joyous occasion.

 

