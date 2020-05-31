Obaseki Orders Investigation Of Student Raped Inside Church

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, has ordered an immediate probe into the death of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in the state.

The deceased undergraduate was said to have died after she was raped and her head smashed with a fire extinguisher inside a RCCG church in Benin city.

In a statement by Crusoe Osagie, special adviser to the governor on media and communication strategy, on Sunday, he ordered the police and other security agencies to go after the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“The governor is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. We have been in consultation with the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and have mandated thorough investigation of the matter to ensure that those who are responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice,” Osagie said.

According to the Governor, the law would run its course and that the violence against persons (VAP) law and other laws related to rape and sexual abuse will b exploited to get justice for the deceased.