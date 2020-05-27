Obaseki To Oshiomhole: APC Will Pick Governorship Candidate In Edo, Not Abuja

Governor Godwin Obaseki has released an official statement disregarding reports that the All Progressive Congress (APC) has adopted a consensus candidate of pastor Ize Iyamu as the next gubernatorial poll in the state approaches.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, he said the state chapter of the party would pick the candidate for the election and not the Abuja chapter of the party.

“The Edo State chapter of the APC, which is responsible for deploying the inner workings of the party towards the emergence of a candidate of the APC in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, resides and operates in Edo State, not Abuja,” a statement issued on Wednesday by the Government House, Benin City, stated.

“It is, therefore, hilarious to hear that a so-called consensus candidate for the party in Edo State governorship election was selected in Abuja.

“For us, this is a joke taken too far and clearly shows that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole once again has set the APC on a journey to perdition in Edo State as he did in Zamfara, Bayelsa, Rivers, Taraba and several other states.”

The governor added, “The last time we checked, the timetable released by Oshiomhole’s National Working Committee (NWC) fixed Edo Primary election for 22nd of June, 2020 and it is expected to hold in Edo State.

“But we now hear that they have conducted the primary election three weeks before the set date in a jurisdiction far away from Edo State, making a mockery of our great party, the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidency and all other institutions and esteemed individuals associated with our party.

“Our conclusion on this matter is that like all other illegal actions taken by Oshiomhole, this too is a nullity and shall come to no-effect.”