Odion Ighalo Rated Second Richest Player In Africa

Former Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo, has been ranked second-richest African footballer aged 30 and below in the Premier League according to The Sunday Times.

The ranking by the newspaper placed Mohammad Salah of Egypt as the richest U-30 African player in the EPL.

Ighalo, who will be 31 in June, is in 15th position and is among the five Manchester players on the list and he was estimated to have £18m wealth while Salah has an estimated £19m net worth.

Newsmen report that Ighalo is on loan with the red devils from his Chinese club with an option for an extension or a permanent deal that will keep him in England when his contract expires at the end of this month.