Okupe Reveals Drugs Used To Cure His COVID-19

Former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Public Affairs, Dr. Doyin Okupe has revealed drugs used to treat him while he battled COVID-19.

Okupe had announced on his Facebook page, that on the 23rd of April, he and his wife, Aduralere tested positive to COVID-19 and that on the same day, they were moved to the isolation ward facilities in Sagamu.

They later survived the deadly Coronavirus disease and were discharged after spending about two weeks in the isolation ward.

However, Okupe has given an update on his recovery, by disclosing drugs used to cure him of the virus on his official Twitter page.

He tweeted: “My medications for Covid-19. Hydroxychloroquine 400mg twice daily for 2days then 400mg daily for 3days.

“Azithromycin 500mg fly, Zinc sulphate 100mg dly. VitzC 1200mg daily.”

He added that “I supported with a mixture of ginger, garlic, tumeric and lemon.

“There is no global consensus among the scientists or medical experts on any one treatment regime. No credible scientific research document is presently available or acceptable 4 treatment of COVID-19.

“Key factor is the immune status of the patient. Boost your immunity with known supplements.”

He, therefore, warned against self-medication saying; “If u must take hydroxychloroquine pl speak 2 yr doctor to confirm if u hv any cardiac ARRHYTHMIAS. If u do u need close monitoring b4 embarking on d use of this drugs.90 to 95% of infected patients will go thru even without hospitalization.90%+of young people will survive attack.”