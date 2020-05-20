Oluwadolarz Shares How Internet Troll Ended Up Winning His Giveaway

Popular Nigerian Instagram comedian, Oluwadolarz has shared how an internet troll ended up winning his giveaway.

Taking to Instagram story updates, the comedian made this known to his fans and followers.

Oluwadolarz had pointed out that the social media user had trolled him earlier by sharing his opinion about his comedy skills.

READ ALSO – You Are A BullyAnd A Mistake Comedian Oluwadolarz Calls Out Lagos Prince

It was gathered that the fan had shared that he didn’t find the IG comedian funny and went further to be the winner of his giveaway which the comedian confirmed.

See Post Here: