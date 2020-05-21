Omashola Reveals What Makes Women More Confused In Relationships

2019 former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Omashola has dropped a controversial comment on social media that is currently sparking reactions.
The reality TV star in his comment pointed out that nothing makes a woman more confused than being in a relationship with a broke guy who is extremely good in bed. What is your take in his opinion?
He made the comment via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.
He wrote: “Nothing makes a woman more confused than being in a relationship with a broke man who is extremely good in bed.”
— Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) May 21, 2020