Omokri Blasts Rep Who Asked DHQ To Stop North East Troops From Using Phones

Reno Omokri has called out House of Representatives member, Ade Adeogun for asking the Defence Headquarters to stop North East troops from using phones.

Recall that the lawmaker representing Akoko South East/South West Federal Constituency and also serves as the Vice-Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, criticised troops who record their activities in the war against insurgents in the North-East and publish the videos on social media.

Reacting to this development, Omokri described the lawmaker as an ingrate and he asked that the lawmaker should spend a week in the North East to cure his ingratitude.

