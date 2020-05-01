Omokri Condemns FG Over Request For Donation From Private Companies

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has condemned the government in Nigeria for asking private businesses for help in combatting Coronavirus pandemic.

The staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari expressed that contrary to the practice in Nigeria, in other countries, the governments are assisting their private sector to survive the COVID-19 lockdown.

He wrote, “Other countries are assisting their private sector so they can survive the #COVID19 lockdown. But in Nigeria, government is asking the private sector for contributions so that government can survive the #CoronaVirus lockdown. Who did we?” offend?

