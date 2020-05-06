Omokri Knocks Sagay For Saying Nigerians Are Most Undiscipline People On Earth

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has lampooned the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay over a comment credited to him wherein he described Nigerian youths as the most undisciplined on earth.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Omokri expressed disappointment in the popular professor over the comment.

He wrote:

So disappointed in Professor Sagay for saying Nigerians are the most undisciplined people on Earth over their attitude to #COVID19. What of General @MBuhari? Look at Abba Kyari’s funeral. How many people did he infect in Aso Rock. Fish gets rotten from the HEAD!

#BuhariTormentor