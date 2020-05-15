Omokri Queries Money Spent On School Feeding Program During Lockdown

Reno Omokri, popular political commentator has once again launched a stinging attack on President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.
This time around, the popular critic queried the integrity of the President, following claims that his administration spends 1 billion Naira on feeding school children who are at home during the Coronavirus pandemic every day.
He wrote, ” How can a nation that cannot perform a reliable census, reliably feed school children with almost ₦1 billion per day:
* During a pandemic
* During a lockdown
* When they are at home
“The sad thing is that some people still say General @MBuhari has integrity!”
