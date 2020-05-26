Omokri Reacts To El-rufai’s Policy On Almajiri Children

Reno Omokri has reacted to the decision of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to jail any parent who enrols their children in the Almajiri system.

Recall that earlier it was reported that Governor El-Rufai threatened to jail parents who are in the habits of enrolling their children into the almajiri system.

El-rufai further stated that if any Islamic cleric is caught enrolling any child into the almajiri system, such clerics would be prosecuted and jailed as well as fined N100,000 or N200,000 per child.

Reacting to this development, Omokri expressed that the Kaduna State Governor undermined President Goodluck Jonathan’s almajiri education program, calling it a ‘fraud’, despite that 165 almajiri schools were built.

Reno further stated that the same person is now acting on the program he had once described as a fraud.

