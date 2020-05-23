Omotola Announces She Is Back To Music

Delectable Nollywood actress, Omotola Jolade Ekeinde has announced that she is back to doing music for the second time.
The screen diva made this known via a tweet she sent out on her official Twitter handle on Saturday, 23rd March.
Read Also: Omotola Jalade Reveals What She Would Do If She Was Nigeria’s President
The talented actress recently celebrated 25 years anniversary in the entertainment industry.
She wrote:
Yasss! I’m back! I feel so Alive ! 💃🏼
~~~<<~~~~~>>~~~~~<>~~~~~~
When I told you Post Covid I’m doing ALL I’ve wanted to do some thought I was just motivating! I’m back to My Music! And this second time around No… https://t.co/p5RBnE2XKo
Yasss! I’m back! I feel so Alive ! 💃🏼
~~~<<~~~~~>>~~~~~<>~~~~~~
When I told you Post Covid I’m doing ALL I’ve wanted to do some thought I was just motivating! I’m back to My Music! And this second time around No… https://t.co/p5RBnE2XKo
— Dr Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) May 23, 2020