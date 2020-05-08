Omotola Ekeinde Reacts To Fatal Shooting of Black Man In Georgia

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has reacted to the fatal shooting of a black man, Ahmad Aubrey in Georgia.

The young man was killed by two white men after they had pursued him with a truck.

Taking to Twitter, the actress, in a statement on Friday, wrote;

”it’s disheartening that in 2020 America “the land of the free” still experiences this level of hate and Racism.

“Why did it take so long for these Terrorists to be Arrested? Watching the dignified way they were arrested irks me! As one with a Son here, We hope for justice #AhmaudAubrey,” she added.“

Omotola went on to say;

“You know how really sad and Real this is? African AMERICAN is Not written on any black person’s head! All Black people who travel to the US for vacation etc …from all Over the world , should be worried about this!”

See the full post below: