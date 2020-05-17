Omotola Knocks Critic Who Accused Her Of ‘Wanting To Trend’

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has responded to a Twitter user who accused her of ‘wanting to trend.’

The 42-year-old responded to the comment on Twitter on Saturday.

It all started when Omotola announced that she would follow back all fans who followed her on Twitter on Saturday and a user implied that’s she was doing it for publicity.

Reacting to the critic, the actress wrote: “Been trending since before you were born kiddo. Doesn’t add coins.”

See Her Post Here: