Omotola Slams Fan Asking For Giveaways On Her Page (Photo)

Nollywood actress and sweetheart, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, simply known as just Omotola, has slammed one of her fans after the fan had asked for some giveaway.

The actress also used the opportunity to explain the kind of followers that she would appreciate having on her page.

According to the actress, she doesn’t like beggars and those who sit patiently for giveaways.

READ ALSO – Omotola Ekeinde Reacts To Fatal Shooting of Black Man In Georgia

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote in part: “Please I don’t like begi begi people oh… I like my followers to be mature, funny and hardworking people…”

See Post Here: