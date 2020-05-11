Ondo State Records First COVID-19 Death

Ondo state recorded its first COVID 19 death on Monday in Akure, the state capital, according to the state governor.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu made this known during his weekly briefing that the deceased was a patient with a renal condition.

He noted that “In spite of the border lockdown, the deceased arrived Ipe Akoko, Akoko southeast local Government area on the 27th April 2020.

“His arrival was reported to our health workers who immediately proceeded to administer a test upon him. The result which was received four days ago confirmed his case as positive.

” He was immediately removed and admitted into isolation at the IDH, Akure where he was further diagnosed as a patient of renal condition.

” This made treatment and recovery more complicated. He died in the early hours today.

