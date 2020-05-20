One Day, You Will Laugh At The Problems You Have Today – Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress has taken to her IG page to share a motivational piece for her followers.

According to the newly married actress, people need to keep striving as what they see as a problem today will turn into something they laugh about tomorrow.

Read Also: ‘You Give Me The Kind Of Love People Write About In Novels’ – Anita Joseph Gushes Over Husband

She wrote, “One Day you will laugh at the problems You have Today Selah !! May Jehovah Restore your Joy.”

This is coming days after the actress got into a war of words with some of her followers following a fashion decisions her and her his and took.