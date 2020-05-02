One Dead, 16 Injured As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Lagos

One person has been killed and several others injured after a petrol tanker burst into flames in the Obalende area of Lagos State.

The tanker belonging to the NNPC was said to have tipped over before bursting into flames in front of the Oando filling station.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the development, said the 45,000-litre capacity tanker loaded with petrol caught fire after falling on its side in front of the filling station.

He said after the LASEMA got the distress call about the fire, officials from the agency were dispatched to the scene where they along with men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service fought and brought the fire under control.