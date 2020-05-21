One Dead, Many Injured As Tanker Hits Commercial Bus In Lagos

A tanker has collided with a fully loaded commercial bus on Otedola Bridge, Lagos State, leaving many injured.

According to reports, the accident occurred at the lane inwards Berger around 9am on Thursday.

Also Read: Nollywood Actor Allegedly Stab Co-tenant To Death Over Electricity Bill

It was gathered that the accident has caused heavy traffic that stretched beyond the state Secretariat in Alausa.

Emergency workers are said to be on ground battling to save the situation and prevent a fire outbreak.

In a tweet, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the accident involved a tanker and a fully-loaded Mazda bus.

The agency said the right authorities are on the ground to control traffic and to attend to the casualties of the incident.