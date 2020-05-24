One Of My Nostrils Is Blocked: Comedian Bovi

Talented Comedian, Bovi, has revealed something very personal about his health to his fans and followers on Instagram.

According to the comedian and actor, one of his nostrils has been blocked since childhood.

The 41-year old made this known on Instagram on Saturday as he expressed difficulties using a nose mask in preventing the coronavirus.

He wrote, “Random personal fact: one of my nostrils has been blocked since I was a kid. How am I supposed to cope with a mask?”

