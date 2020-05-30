Only God Can Determine My Political Future – Ekweremadu

Former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu has charged his supporters to focus on good governance rather than his next political move.

Speaking during a recent television program, he added that it is only God that can determine his next political future while being asked on his move for 2023.

He said: “Only God can answer that question, not me. And I believe it is too early for me or anybody to begin to cause confusion, to distract the governor or the president by talking about what he or she aspires to be in 2023.

“I think everybody should concentrate to ensure that there is good governance, to ensure that campaign promises are delivered; ensure that issues of security are addressed and provide jobs for the people. I think that should be a worry to everybody and not who succeeds who.”