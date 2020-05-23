OOUTH Doctors Begin Strike As Negotiations Collapse

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, resident doctors at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun State, have embarked on strike.

The doctors are embarking on strike after the government failed to respond to agitations for improved welfare package.

Association of Resident Doctors at the hospital had embarked on a three-day warning strike, a development which forced the government into the negotiation with the aggrieved doctors.

their letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun, they claimed the state government was not committed to their welfare.

The letter jointly signed by the union’s president, Dr Popoola Mutiu, and the general secretary, Dr Osundara Tope, said the association had resolved to work only weekdays and stay at home during weekends.

They said they would review the decision depending on the response of the state government.

The doctors, however, said their members working at the COVID-19 isolation centres would not be part of the strike.