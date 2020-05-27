Ortom Speaks On Leaving PDP

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has dismissed rumours making the rounds that he may soon leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hostility between Governor Ortom and his estranged ‘godfather,’ the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume is said to have triggered the rumours.

However, Ortom speaking through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, denied the rumours, describing it as an imagination of mischief makers.

“Governor Samuel Ortom is not leaving PDP,” he said.

Akase added, “that allegation is unfounded. Governor Samuel Ortom is not leaving PDP.

“He did not hold any meeting with anyone to discuss plans to join APC. No such meeting ever took place.

“The rumour is an imaginary concoction of mischief makers.

“Why will the Governor leave PDP where he is comfortably leading the party to achieve greater things and bring development to Benue State? We advise members of the public to ignore the trash of a rumour.”