Osinbajo Constitutes Committee On Reopening Of Nigerian Economy

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has constituted a committee on the reopening of the economy.

This was one of the resolutions reached after chairing a virtual National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday.

This was made known in a press release signed by Mr. Laolu Akande, the VP’s spokesperson.

Osinbajo noted that members of the NEC reached a resolution to ensure a more effective synergy between the Federal Government and the sub-nationals especially in matters relating to the fallouts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including how to effectively and efficiently reopen the Nigerian economy after the lockdown across the country.

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor is to lead a committee of seven which will work with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Other members include the Governors of Lagos, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Plateau, and the FCT Minister.

The Vice President also disclosed that the committee will ensure that there would be an even more effective collaboration and coordination between the Federal Government’s Presidential Task Force and the States of the Federation including the FCT.