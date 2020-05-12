Osinbajo Is Current Chairman Of Nigerian Association Of Short People: El-Rufai

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state has declared vice president Yemi Osinbajo as the chairman of the Nigeria Association of Short People.

El-Rufai made the declaration on his verified Twitter handle in reaction to a video from Teju Baby face’s show he attended in 2010 where he earlier described himself as the general secretary of the imaginary association.

He wrote: “Yes, I remember this @Tejubabyfacetv interview in 2010…..how time flies.

“HE VP Osinbajo is the current chairman of the Nigerian Association of Short People….so we are represented at the highest echelons of governance! Thanks, Teju.”