Osinbajo Presides Over Virtual NEC Meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday chaired the first-ever virtual meeting of the National Economic Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the fourth economic council meeting since the beginning of the year and it held at the Yellow Room, Office of the Vice President.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, featured at the meeting while the governors joined the virtual NEC from their states.

Constitutionally, the vice president is the chairman of NEC which meets monthly to deliberate on the coordination of economic planning and programmes at various levels of government.