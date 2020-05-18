Outcome Of Buhari’s Virtual Meeting With Nigerian Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari had a virtual meeting with all 36 governors of Nigeria on the way forward in containing the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the president, he has directed the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to work very closely with all State Governors in the fight against the virus.

Buhari also stressed the need to continue to educate Nigerians on the new reality and do as much as possible to stay safe.

In his words, “In my meeting with the Governors today, I informed them that I have directed the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to work very closely with all State Governors. To succeed in containing this pandemic we have to improve collaboration.

“I also stressed the need for extensive public education and enlightenment. We need to continue to educate and persuade Nigerians to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe.”